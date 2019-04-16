Skyscraper housing Australia, UK embassies in Madrid evacuated after bomb threat

A police tape reading: "Do not pass" is pictured in front of the towers of a skyscraper housing embassies, after a bomb threat, in Madrid, Spain, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - A skyscraper housing embassies in Madrid was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received by telephone at the Australian embassy there, a police spokeswoman said.

The 57-storey, 235-metre (770-ft) high Torre Espacio, one of four towers located in the Spanish capital’s financial district, also houses the embassies of Britain and Canada.

A British embassy spokeswoman said its staff had been evacuated around midday (1000 GMT) and were safely outside the building.

The Australian embassy said on Twitter: “The @AusEmbEsp will remain close for the rest of today, Tuesday 16 April, until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

TV footage showed a police cordon and fire trucks outside the building.

“The usual emergency protocol was activated immediately,” the police spokeswoman said.