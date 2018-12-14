Spain's prosecutor accuses singer Shakira of tax fraud

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s public prosecutor has filed an accusation of tax fraud against Colombian singer Shakira, the prosecutor’s spokesman said.
The prosecutor alleges she avoided more than 14.5 million euros ($16.34 million) in payments over a three-year period in which she lived in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, Europa Press reported.
It is the latest case of a high-profile figure being accused of avoiding paying tax in Spain, following investigations into footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
