Spain's Masmovil launches takeover bid to buy Euskaltel

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Masmovil on Sunday announced a takeover bid for rival telecoms firm Euskaltel worth nearly 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Masmovil said in a statement to Spain’s CNMV stock market supervisor that it already had the agreement of key shareholders who hold 52.32% of the capital for a friendly takeover bid that would see it pay 11.17 euros per share in cash.

This represents a premium of 26.8% on the average price of the shares over the last six months, Masmovil said. Compared to Friday’s closing price, the offer represents a 16.48% premium.

“Therefore, the maximum amount to be disbursed by the Masmovil group is close to 2 billion euros,” the company said.

Masmovil said in the statement that its offer was conditional on achieving the acceptance of at least 75% plus one share of the capital and obtaining all the appropriate competition and regulatory authorisations.

In documents it sent to the CNMV, Masmovil said it had approached the board of Euskaltel on March 15 with an offer to buy the company.

“Masmovil and Euskaltel together form a solid and complementary industrial project,” it said.

($1 = 0.8481 euros)