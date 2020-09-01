Telefonica launches 5G network across Spain

FILE PHOTO: A building bearing the name of the Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica is seen as Venezuelan utilities have hiked fees while the economy deteriorates further due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the crash in global oil prices, in Caracas, Venezuela March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC) launched its national 5G network on Tuesday, promising to bring the the next-generation mobile internet service to 75% of the population this year.

European telecoms operators are starting to roll out 5G to consumers and businesses, offering super-fast download speeds for smartphone users and supporting so-called smart devices and factories.

Telefonica is accelerating “the digitalisation of small and medium companies, public administrations and citizens”, the company’s president, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, said in a statement.