Tourist numbers to Spain fall 1.9 percent in August: National Statistics

MADRID (Reuters) - Tourist numbers to Spain fell 1.9 percent in August for the second month in a row, in a sign growth in visitors is starting to stagnate after nearly five years of record numbers due to the resurgence of rivals like Turkey and North Africa.

A hat seller wears his merchandise on his head as he tries to sell hats to tourists outside the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

It is the first time August registered a decline in tourist numbers since 2009, according to official data.

The number of tourists visiting Spain in the eight months of 2018 fell by 0.1 percent to a total of 57.3 million.