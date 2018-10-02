FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Tourist numbers to Spain fall 1.9 percent in August: National Statistics

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Tourist numbers to Spain fell 1.9 percent in August for the second month in a row, in a sign growth in visitors is starting to stagnate after nearly five years of record numbers due to the resurgence of rivals like Turkey and North Africa.

A hat seller wears his merchandise on his head as he tries to sell hats to tourists outside the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

It is the first time August registered a decline in tourist numbers since 2009, according to official data.

The number of tourists visiting Spain in the eight months of 2018 fell by 0.1 percent to a total of 57.3 million.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo and Isabel Woodford

