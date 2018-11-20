World News
Train derails in north Spain, killing one and injuring six

MADRID (Reuters) - A commuter train carrying around 150 people derailed outside the Spanish city of Barcelona on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least six, police said.

A landslide triggered the crash between the northeastern towns of Terrassa and Manresa just after 6 a.m. (0500 GMT), a spokeswoman for the train company, Renfe, said.

Rescue workers were trying to free passengers trapped in the wreckage, Spanish television reported.

The north of Spain has suffered heavy rains in the last few days causing flooding and landslides.

Reporting by Paul Day and Tomas Cobos; edikting by Nick Macfie

