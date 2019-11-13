Spanish police seeking Venezuelan ex-spymaster

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Wednesday they were searching for Venezuela’s former military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, days after local media including EFE news agency reported a Spanish court had agreed to extradite him to the United States.

Carvajal, an ally of Venezuela’s late Socialist leader Hugo Chavez, is wanted by U.S. authorities on allegations of drug trafficking. He has denied the accusations.

After some local media including El Pais reported he had gone missing, Spanish police confirmed they were looking for Carvajal, but declined to specify when they had began their search and the reason. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Carvajal had been arrested by Spanish police in April at the request of US authorities but Spain’s High Court had initially ruled that he should be released and his extradition request denied.

Authorities in Washington have said they believe he could share incriminating information about Maduro.