Spain approves extradition of Venezuela's ex-spy chief to the United States

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government approved on Tuesday the extradition of Venezuela’s former military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal to the United States where he faces charges of drug and weapon trafficking.

Two cases are opened against Carvajal in New York and in Florida over alleged ties with Colombian rebel group FARC and over alleged drug smuggling into the United States, the Spanish government said in a statement.

In November, Spain’s High Court had already ruled in favor of the extradition, though Carvajal, who was free in the country, went missing at the time. He is still missing, the government statement said.

Carvajal has previously denied any wrongdoing.