Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez talks to the media at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, Venezuela May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - The Spanish government has no intention of turning over Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez to Venezuelan authorities, a Spanish government spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The Spanish government said Lopez, his wife and his daughter had entered the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas of their own accord and it hoped the Venezuelan authorities would respect the inviolability of that residence.