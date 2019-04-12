Ex-Venezuelan intel chief has 'treasure trove' for U.S.: senior U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hugo Carvajal, a former general and close ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez arrested on drug charges in Spain, is expected to be willing to cooperate with U.S. officials and share a “treasure trove” of information, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

Carvajal, who denounced Chavez successor Nicolas Maduro in February, is believed to have information that he will share with U.S. officials about Maduro’s ties to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), among others, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.