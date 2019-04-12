Former Chavez general arrested in Madrid for drug trafficking - police

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested a former general and close ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez in Madrid on Friday on drug trafficking charges on an arrest warrant issued by the United States, a police spokeswoman said.

She would not disclose any details of the arrest or charges.

Hugo Carvajal, former head of military intelligence under Chavez, denounced Chavez’ successor Nicolas Maduro in February and gave his support to Juan Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela’s interim president and was later recognized by dozens of governments.

(This story fixes spelling to Nicolas (not Nicholas))