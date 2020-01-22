Business News
January 22, 2020 / 6:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish government says it will raise minimum wage by 5.5% for 2020

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s new government said on Wednesday it would raise the minimum wage by 5.5 percent effective immediately.

The announcement by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz is part of a plan to raise the net minimum wage to 60% of the average national wage of 1,944 euros - to approximately 1,166 euros per month - by the end of the government’s four-year term. Currently it stands at around 55%.

The increase to 1,108 euros per month is the third major economic initiative announced by the government after a rise in pensions and civil servant salaries.

Reporting by Belen Carreno, Writing by Jessica Jones, Editing by Chris Reese

