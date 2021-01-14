Madrid expects damage from snowstorm to reach 1.398 billion euros

MADRID (Reuters) - Damage to the city of Madrid from the historic snowstorm that hit last weekend reached at least 1.398 billion euros ($1.70 billion), local authorities said at a news conference on Thursday.
“It’s a very preliminary figure,” Deputy Mayor Begona Villacis told reporters in a news conference with Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, adding that the figure was expected to rise.
($1 = 0.8227 euros)
Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen
