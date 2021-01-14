Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Environment

Madrid expects damage from snowstorm to reach 1.398 billion euros

Workers remove snow from a street in the centre of Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2021. REUTERS /Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Damage to the city of Madrid from the historic snowstorm that hit last weekend reached at least 1.398 billion euros ($1.70 billion), local authorities said at a news conference on Thursday.

“It’s a very preliminary figure,” Deputy Mayor Begona Villacis told reporters in a news conference with Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, adding that the figure was expected to rise.

($1 = 0.8227 euros)

