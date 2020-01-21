Snowstorms leave 220,000 without power in northern Spain

A woman is pictured during the storm "Gloria" on Maresme coast in Badalona, near Barcelona, Spain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Heavy snow and rain cut off electricity supplies on Tuesday to hundreds of thousands of people in northeast Spain already battered by Storm Gloria.

The storm has killed four people in Spain since Sunday, unleashing high winds, whiteout snow conditions, freezing temperatures - and mountainous seas on the Mediterranean coast.

In the northeasterly province of Girona, 220,000 residents were without power, emergency services said, although a breach in the main supply from neighboring France had been repaired. More than 2,600 km (1,600 miles) of roads were covered with snow.