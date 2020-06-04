Four 'Wolf Pack' members sentenced in a second sexual assault in Spain

FILE PHOTO: Women gather outside the Supreme Court after Spain's top court found five men known as the "Wolf Pack" guilty of rape in Madrid, Spain, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Four of the five men serving 15-year jail terms for gang-raping a teenager at a Spanish bull-running festival in 2016 have been handed additional prison sentences in a separate sexual-assault case that happened a couple of months before, a court in Cordoba said on Thursday.

One of the men was sentenced to four years and six months, while the other three were sentenced to two years and 10 months for sexual abuse and breach of privacy.

The first wolf-pack case gained notoriety amid the global #MeToo movement and brought calls for changes to Spain’s rape law.