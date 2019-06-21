Spain's Supreme Court sentences 'Wolf Pack' to 15 years in prison for rape

FILE PHOTO: Protesters attend a demonstration against the release on bail of five men known as the "Wolf Pack" cleared of gang rape of a teenager and convicted of a lesser crime of sexual abuse in Madrid, Spain, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court on Friday sentenced five men accused of attacking a woman in Pamplona in 2016 to 15 years in prison each for rape, overturning a previous sentence which had convicted the men of a lesser charge of sexual assault.

One of the men was sentenced to an additional two years in jail for stealing the victim’s phone.

The ruling comes after an appeal from the victim and the men, who called themselves the “Wolf Pack”, against the original sentence passed by a local court in Navarra, which had been met by wide-spread protests.