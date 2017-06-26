Madrid city council flies the rainbow flag for WorldPride

A man waves a flag as a giant rainbow flag hangs over the facade of city hall in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2017.

MADRID (Reuters) - Madrid Council raised a giant rainbow flag on Monday to show support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, as WorldPride 2017 takes place in the Spanish capital from June 23 to July 2.

The flag, made with more than 100,000 ribbons tied by citizens, is 12 meters long and will be hanging over the facade of the city hall during the event.

The WorldPride festival is held every few years in a different international city and is expected to draw up to three million people to the streets of Chueca, a world-famous gay neighborhood in central Madrid.