FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Madrid city council flies the rainbow flag for WorldPride
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 26, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 months ago

Madrid city council flies the rainbow flag for WorldPride

1 Min Read

A man waves a flag as a giant rainbow flag hangs over the facade of city hall in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2017.Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Madrid Council raised a giant rainbow flag on Monday to show support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, as WorldPride 2017 takes place in the Spanish capital from June 23 to July 2.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The flag, made with more than 100,000 ribbons tied by citizens, is 12 meters long and will be hanging over the facade of the city hall during the event.

The WorldPride festival is held every few years in a different international city and is expected to draw up to three million people to the streets of Chueca, a world-famous gay neighborhood in central Madrid.

Reporting by Alba Asenjo; Editing by Paul Day and Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.