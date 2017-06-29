FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Men take on the cobbles in stilettos for Madrid Gay Pride race
#World News
June 29, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 2 months ago

Men take on the cobbles in stilettos for Madrid Gay Pride race

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Men taped stiletto-heeled shoes to their feet and raced down a narrow cobbled street in Madrid on Thursday as part of the city's Gay Pride festival, one of the world's largest LGBT pride celebrations.

Slideshow (11 Images)

Competitors in the annual male-only event made the precarious dash under rainbow bunting and cheered on by crowds clutching pink balloons who lined the street in Chueca, a gay neighborhood in central Madrid.

Rules state that mens' heels must be at least 10 cm (4 inches) high and the shoes are measured before the race.

Many men donned wigs and skirts for the event, while a few increased the challenge by running the 100 meters or so wearing platform boots.

The race is part of the World Pride Madrid festival, which also features concerts and other events to celebrate diversity.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Alba Asenjo; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Alison Williams

