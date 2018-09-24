FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 8:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's DNB, Sparebank 1 agree $2.4 billion insurance merger

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB (DNB.OL) and the Sparebank 1 consortium of banks have agreed to merge their insurance operations in a jointly owned company valued at 19.75 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.43 billion), the companies said on Monday.

The deal follows a preliminary agreement struck in June and forms a major competitor to casualty insurers Gjensidige (GJFS.OL), Tryg (TRYG.CO) and Sampo’s (SAMPO.HE) If P&C, and will also compete with life insurer Storebrand (STB.OL).

DNB contributed 20 percent of the new unit’s assets and will buy a 15 percent stake from the other owners, with an option to purchase another 5 percent, potentially taking its stake to 40 percent.

The pro-forma profit after tax for the new company for 2017 was approximately 1.8 billion crowns.

Completion of the deal, which depends on regulatory approval, is tentatively set for Jan. 1, 2019, DNB said.

Sparebank 1 Gruppen consists of 14 banks, including SR Bank (SRBANK.OL), Sparebank 1 SMN (MING.OL) and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge (NONG.OL).

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
