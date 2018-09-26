FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sparebanken Telemark approved for Oslo listing

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian savings bank Sparebanken Telemark has been approved for listing on the Oslo Bourse and will begin trading no later than Nov. 10, the exchange operator said on Wednesday.

In a separate statement, the bank said its initial public offering had been fully subscribed and that its equity certificates were expected to be sold at a price between 112 and 114 Norwegian crowns ($13.81-$14.06) each.

The bookbuilding by brokers Arctic Securities and Sparebank 1 Markets is due to close on Sept. 28.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik

