Sparebanken Telemark approved for Oslo listing

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian savings bank Sparebanken Telemark has been approved for listing on the Oslo Bourse and will begin trading no later than Nov. 10, the exchange operator said on Wednesday.

In a separate statement, the bank said its initial public offering had been fully subscribed and that its equity certificates were expected to be sold at a price between 112 and 114 Norwegian crowns ($13.81-$14.06) each.

The bookbuilding by brokers Arctic Securities and Sparebank 1 Markets is due to close on Sept. 28.