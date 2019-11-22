Roche extends offer deadline for Spark Therapeutics again

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) has again extended the deadline for its tender offer for Spark Therapeutics (ONCE.O), the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, saying U.S. and British anti-trust authorities needed more time to review the deal.

The offer, which was originally due to expire on Nov. 25, has now been extended to Dec. 10. All terms and conditions of the offer remain the same, Roche said. So far 14.8% of the shares were tendered.

Roche has put back the deadline several times since it announced the $4.3 billion offer to buy the gene therapy company in February.