FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding (ROG.S) plans to complete on Tuesday its $4.3 billion takeover of Spark Therapeutics (ONCE.O), it said, after winning U.S. regulatory approval for the long-delayed deal.

Roche said approximately 60.4% of the total number of shares of Spark’s common stock outstanding had been tendered in its offer for the gene therapy specialist.