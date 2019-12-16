U.S. approves Roche's $4.3 billion purchase of Spark Therapeutics

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion deal to buy gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics (ONCE.O) clearing the way for the Swiss drugmaker’s push into treating rare diseases including hemophilia A.

The Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it had approved the deal, which was originally announced in February, without requiring any asset sales to ensure that the planned merger complies with antitrust law.

The FTC said in a statement the evidence “did not indicate that Roche would have the incentive to delay or terminate Spark’s developmental effort for its hemophilia A gene therapy, or that the acquisition would affect Roche’s incentives regarding (its hemophilia treatment drug]) Hemlibra.”

The commission, which is made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, voted 5-0 to approve the deal.

Also on Monday, Roche won clearance from Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for the proposed merger.

Basel-based Roche wants to buy U.S.-based Spark to gain a foothold in gene therapy and add to its growing portfolio of hemophilia A products. Its Hemlibra product, an anti-hemophilia A drug, is due to surpass $1 billion sales this year.