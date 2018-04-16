FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vermilion Energy to buy Spartan Energy in C$1.4 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO) (VET.N) said it would buy rival Spartan Energy Corp (SPE.TO) in a deal valued at C$1.40 billion ($1.11 billion), boosting its presence in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

FILE PHOTO: Oil barrels are pictured at the site of Canadian group Vermilion Energy in Parentis-en-Born, France, October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

As part of the deal, Vermilion will offer C$1.23 billion of its own shares and assume C$175 million of Spartan’s debt.

Spartan shareholders will get 0.1476 of a Vermilion share for each share they own, Vermilion said in a statement.

    Spartan, which is a southeast Saskatchewan oil and gas producer, has annual production of about 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day boe/d.

    In January, Calgary, Alberta-based Vermilion signed a deal to buy a privately-held producer in the same province for C$90.8 million​.

    Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Supriya Kurane

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
