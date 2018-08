(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO), Canada’s largest pipeline operator, said on Friday it would buy its U.S. master limited partnership Spectra Energy Partners (SEP.N) for a sweetened $3.3 billion deal.

FILE PHOTO: Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

The company said the deal represents a exchange ratio of 1.111 common shares for each unit of Spectra, representing an increase of 9.8 percent from its initial offer.