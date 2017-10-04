FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spectrum Brands to pay $1.9 million penalty over defective carafes
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 4, 2017 / 9:24 PM / in 16 days

Spectrum Brands to pay $1.9 million penalty over defective carafes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Inc, a subsidiary of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, has been ordered to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties for its failure to report defective coffee carafes and for continuing to distribute them following a recall, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The order by a federal court in Madison, Wisconsin, follows a 2016 court ruling that Spectrum and its former subsidiary, Applica Consumer Products Inc, broke consumer safety laws by waiting years to inform the Consumer Product Safety Commission of customer reports about handles that suddenly broke or separated from Black & Decker SpaceMaker carafes full of hot coffee, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.