Spectrum Brands to pay $1.9 million penalty over defective carafes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Inc, a subsidiary of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, has been ordered to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties for its failure to report defective coffee carafes and for continuing to distribute them following a recall, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The order by a federal court in Madison, Wisconsin, follows a 2016 court ruling that Spectrum and its former subsidiary, Applica Consumer Products Inc, broke consumer safety laws by waiting years to inform the Consumer Product Safety Commission of customer reports about handles that suddenly broke or separated from Black & Decker SpaceMaker carafes full of hot coffee, the department said in a statement.