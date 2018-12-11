Energizer wins conditional EU okay for Spectrum buy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. battery maker Energizer Holdings (ENR.N) gained EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its $2-billion bid for Spectrum Brands’ (SPB.N) battery and portable lighting business after agreeing to sell a Spectrum unit in Europe.

The European Commission said the sale of Spectrum’s Europe-based Varta consumer battery business addressed its concerns. Energizer’s brands include Energizer and Eveready batteries.

The deal has already secured unconditional approval in the United States and Australia.

