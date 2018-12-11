Deals
December 11, 2018

HOLD!!! Energizer wins conditional EU okay for Spectrum buy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. battery maker Energizer Holdings (ENR.N) gained EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its $2-billion bid for Spectrum Brands’ (SPB.N) battery and portable lighting business after agreeing to sell a Spectrum unit in Europe.

The European Commission said the sale of Spectrum’s Europe-based Varta consumer battery business addressed its concerns. Energizer’s brands include Energizer and Eveready batteries.

The deal has already secured unconditional approval in the United States and Australia.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Gabriela Baczynska

