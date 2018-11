The logo for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., is displayed screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Consumer products company Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB.N) said on Thursday it would sell its global auto care business to Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR.N) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.25 billion.

Under terms of the deal, Energizer will pay Spectrum $937.5 million in cash and $312.5 million in stock.