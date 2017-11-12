Short track: U.S. sets men's 5,000m relay world record in Shanghai

(Reuters) - The United States set a short track world record of 6:29.052 in the men’s 5,000 meter relay at a World Cup event in Shanghai on Sunday, beating the previous record set by Canada in Calgary in 2012 by more than a second.

The U.S. men’s team of Keith Carroll Jr., J.R. Celski, Thomas Hong and John-Henry Krueger sat back in the pack until a collision between Canada and China took both countries out of the race.

Celski passed South Korea’s skater on the inside on the final corner to seal gold by .024 of a second. “It feels great to win as a team and to do it together,” Celski said.

Russia are the reigning Olympic champions in the 5,000m relay, having won gold in Sochi ahead of the U.S.