Short track: U.S. sets men's 5,000m relay world record in Shanghai
November 12, 2017 / 2:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Short track: U.S. sets men's 5,000m relay world record in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United States set a short track world record of 6:29.052 in the men’s 5,000 meter relay at a World Cup event in Shanghai on Sunday, beating the previous record set by Canada in Calgary in 2012 by more than a second.

The U.S. men’s team of Keith Carroll Jr., J.R. Celski, Thomas Hong and John-Henry Krueger sat back in the pack until a collision between Canada and China took both countries out of the race.

Celski passed South Korea’s skater on the inside on the final corner to seal gold by .024 of a second. “It feels great to win as a team and to do it together,” Celski said.

Russia are the reigning Olympic champions in the 5,000m relay, having won gold in Sochi ahead of the U.S.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

