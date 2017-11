JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Mediclinic (MDCM.L) (MEIJ.J) does not intend to make an offer for the rest of Britain’s Spire Healthcare (SPI.L), the company said on Monday after discussions with some of Spire’s directors.

Spire, in which Mediclinic holds a stake of almost 30 percent, last month rejected a full takeover offer.