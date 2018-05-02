Spirit Aero misses profit estimates, to buy Europe's Asco

(Reuters) - U.S. aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) posted a lower-than-expected profit on Wednesday, and said it was spending $650 million to buy European peer Asco Industries NV to boost sales to Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA).

The company’s first-quarter results were hit by higher costs due to disruptions with its suppliers even as it races to meet record demand from top customer Boeing Co (BA.N).

Spirit said ship-set deliveries — or complete sets of parts for each aircraft — to Boeing fell about 2 percent to 183 units in the first quarter ended March 29, while those to Airbus rose about 3 percent to 208 units.

“We expect to be back on schedule on the 737 program by the middle of this year, at which point we expect to see overtime decline and a reduction in surge resources,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile said.

The deal to buy Asco Industries will help Spirit add more aircraft parts to its portfolio and increase its business with Airbus.

Spirit said its net income fell to $125.4 million, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $141.7 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Its revenue rose to $1.74 billion from $1.69 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected profit of $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.