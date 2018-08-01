Spirit AeroSystems posts profit on higher deliveries

(Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, partly boosted by higher deliveries to its top customers Boeing Co (BA.N) and France’s Airbus SE (AIR.PA).

The company reported net income of $145.2 million, or $1.31 per share in the second quarter ended June 28, compared with a loss of $56.8 million, or 48 cents per share per share, a year earlier.

The company had recorded a charge related to Boeing, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $1.84 billion.