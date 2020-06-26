Spirit AeroSystems extends Boeing 737 furloughs through August 14

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N), a major jet parts maker struggling in the face of the ongoing Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX grounding and COVID-19 pandemic, is extending furloughs for hundreds of 737 workers through August 14, the company said on Friday.
Workers were due to return to work on July 6 after a 21-day furlough, but Spirit extended the leave after Boeing told Spirit not to deliver any more fuselages through all of July, Reuters reported.
