June 26, 2020 / 4:28 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Spirit AeroSystems extends Boeing 737 furloughs through August 14

FILE PHOTO: Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility await shipment on rail sidings at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas, U.S. December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N), a major jet parts maker struggling in the face of the ongoing Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX grounding and COVID-19 pandemic, is extending furloughs for hundreds of 737 workers through August 14, the company said on Friday.

Workers were due to return to work on July 6 after a 21-day furlough, but Spirit extended the leave after Boeing told Spirit not to deliver any more fuselages through all of July, Reuters reported.

