Spirit Aero to add 1,000 jobs, invest $1 billion at Wichita facility
December 6, 2017 / 7:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spirit Aero to add 1,000 jobs, invest $1 billion at Wichita facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would be adding 1,000 jobs and investing $1 billion over the next five years at its Wichita, Kansas facility.

The Wichita-based company said the new jobs will mainly be in the hourly ranks, including skilled sheet metal mechanics, composite technicians and computer numerical control (CNC) machine operators.

The Wichita facility produces fuselage and propulsion systems for aircraft.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
