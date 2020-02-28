Spirit AeroSystems profit misses on loss tied to 787 program

(Reuters) - Boeing-supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as it booked a loss related to the 787 Dreamliner program, and said it would not provide a 2020 outlook until the 737 MAX jet was cleared to fly again.

FILE PHOTO: A train transports a Boeing 737 fuselage manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems near Bozeman, Montana, U.S., July 25, 2019. Picture taken July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Eckert/File Photo

Shares of Spirit, which makes the fuselage for the 737 MAX and engine pylons for the 787 Dreamliner, fell nearly 8% in thin premarket trading.

Spirit recorded a loss of about $34 million in the fourth quarter on Boeing’s move to lower the production of its larger and more profitable 787 wide-body aircraft to 10 jets per month in 2021 from 14 currently amid a drought of orders from China.

Spirit sales have also suffered after Boeing halted the production of its once best-selling 737 MAX, which was grounded in March following two deadly crashes. As a result, Spirit has cut jobs and reduced its quarterly dividend by 90% to just 1 cent per share.

“We think investors will be looking for assurance as to whether we now have the ‘worst case’ related to the 737 line stoppage, and 787 rate cuts, and whether Spirit can weather this challenging period,” Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard wrote in a client note.

Adding to its woes, the aero-parts maker disclosed in January that it had identified some accounting irregularities in its third-quarter financial statements and replaced Chief Financial Officer Jose Garcia with former principal accounting officer Mark Suchinski.

Spirit said on Friday that although no restatement of its financial statements was required, it had concluded that a “material weakness” exists in its financial reporting and this would be fixed by the end of 2020.

Last month, the company reached a deal with Boeing to deliver 216 shipsets in 2020 after it gradually restarts production of 737 MAX parts sometime this year.

As part of the deal, Boeing has agreed to pay Spirit $225 million in the first quarter to support the production of 737 MAX.

Spirit’s net income fell to $68 million, or 65 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $178 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Spirit earned 79 cents per share, well below analysts’ average expectation of $1.65 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 6.8% to $1.96 billion.