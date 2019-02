(Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher deliveries to its top customers Boeing Co and Airbus SE.

Net income rose to $177.6 million, or $1.68 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $122.8 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.84 billion from $1.71 billion.