Spirit tops profit estimates, on track to meet Boeing deliveries

(Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) topped Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, and said it was back on track to meet surging demand from top customers Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SE (AIR.PA).

Spirit, which makes fuselage sections and aerodynamic structures for Boeing and Airbus planes, was among a raft of parts suppliers this year which were struggling to match production of Boeing’s best selling 737 aircraft.

However, Boeing’s third-quarter deliveries announced last week suggested that the planemaker’s backlog was easing.

Spirit’s latest results also showed that parts deliveries for the 737 rose to 160 shipsets in the third quarter from 137 a year earlier.

“We made great progress continuing to improve the consistency and efficiency of 737 deliveries during the quarter, and are now fully recovered to our delivery schedule,” Spirit Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile said in a statement.

Spirit’s net income rose to $169 million in the three months ended Sept. 27, from $147 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.70 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.65, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose about 4 percent to $1.81 billion, but was below the estimate of $1.83 billion.

Spirit’s shares rose 1.82 percent to $84 in premarket trading.