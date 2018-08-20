Spirit Airlines CEO says talking to planemakers about future 'fleet order'

DENVER, CO (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines is eying the Airbus A320, but speaking with all planemakers about a future fleet order for the U.S. carrier, Chief Executive Bob Fornaro said on Monday.

“We are pretty well set for the next three years, but we are talking to all the manufacturers about the next order,” Fornaro said at the Boyd Group International Aviation Forecast Summit in Denver.

“There is a fleet order in Spirit’s future,” Fornaro said without specifying a time frame.