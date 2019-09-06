Spirit Airlines sales to take $25 million hit from Hurricane Dorian

FILE PHOTO: A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) on Friday cut its third-quarter outlook for a key revenue measure as it estimates an about $25 million hit on its sales, hurt by hundreds of flights cancellations due to Hurricane Dorian.

The company now expects third quarter unit revenue to fall between 2.5% and 3.5% compared to its prior estimate of a decline of 1% to 2%.

The hurricane has led airline operators including American Airlines (AAL.O) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to cancel thousands of flights across the United States this week.

Dorian, which briefly made a landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday, is expected to bring tropical storm winds to Nantucket Island and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts early on Saturday here