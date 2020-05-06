May 6, 2020 / 8:58 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Spirit Airlines posts quarterly loss, in talks with Airbus to defer deliveries

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) on Wednesday posted a quarterly loss and said it was in discussions with Airbus SE (AIR.PA) to defer 2020 and 2021 jet deliveries and related pre-delivery payments in an effort to reduce its aircraft capital spending by $185 million.

As the coronavirus crisis has crushed air travel demand, budget carrier Spirit said it has cut its capacity by about 75% in April and 95% in May and June and will be evaluating whether to take advantage of U.S. government aid in the coming months.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below