Spirit Airlines targets network growth even as Airbus delays continue

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) expects to grow its capacity by 17% to 19% in 2020, with growth focused on cities where it is already strong, even as it suffers continued Airbus SE (AIR.PA) delivery delays, executives said on a conference call on Thursday.

Budget carrier Spirit, which operates an all-Airbus fleet, expects production delays at Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and engine maker Pratt & Whitney to impact its capacity not just this year but also in 2021 and beyond, executives said.