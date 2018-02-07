Spirit Airlines website crashes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Budget carrier Spirit Airlines Inc’s website crashed on Wednesday, leaving customers unable to book flights directly online.

Spirit wrote on Twitter that the outage was partial, but the website’s home page showed the site was “still up in the air,” with no links within the site available on the page.

“We experienced a partial outage at noon, but it quickly resolved itself. It appears another partial outage began around 12:40 pm and our IT team is working to resolve the issue now. This partial outage has no impact on flight operations,” Spirit spokesman Stephen Schuler said.

The carrier said on Twitter it was waiving boarding pass fees at the airport while passengers are unable to print tickets from the website.

Spirit’s pricing model keeps ticket prices low but charges fees for such services as boarding pass printing, luggage and other add-ons.

“@SpiritAirlines #trying to book a ticket.. website is down ... please hire some good engineers,” user @AjKumar28 wrote on Twitter.

Spirit shares edged up 0.3 percent to $40.58 in afternoon trading.