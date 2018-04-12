FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
April 12, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Biathlon: IBU secretary general suspended, president steps down after raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The International Biathlon Union has provisionally suspended secretary general Nicole Resch while president Anders Besseberg has stepped down pending an investigation, the world body announced on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Biathlon - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Men's 15 km Mass Start Final - Alpensia Biathlon Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 18, 2018 - Athletes compete at the start of the race. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Austrian criminal police searched the IBU headquarters in Salzburg on Wednesday as part of an investigation targeting its leadership.

Besseberg told Reuters then that he planned to step down while an investigation was carried out focusing on “doping issues”.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.