Commonwealth Games: Four countries submit updates after 2022 bid delay
December 1, 2017 / 7:27 PM / in 2 hours

Commonwealth Games: Four countries submit updates after 2022 bid delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Four countries have submitted updates to Commonwealth Games organizers after they extended the deadline for bids for the 2022 Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said on Friday that it had received more information from Australia, Canada, Malaysia and England and would consider the next steps after a Dec. 6 board meeting.

The English city of Birmingham was the only bid submitted before the original Sept. 30 deadline but that was deemed “not fully compliant” despite being backed by the British government.

The CGF did not state whether any more bids had been received.

The 2022 Games were originally awarded to Durban but the South African city had the hosting rights removed in March after failing to meet promises contained in its bid.

The 2018 Games will be held in Australia’s Gold Coast next April.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
