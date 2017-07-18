Appeal by heptathlete Chernova dismissed by CAS

Russia's Tatyana Chernova competes during the women's heptathlon javelin throw Group B event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Russian heptathlete Tatyana Chernova has had her appeal against her ban for blood doping offences rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS said on Tuesday.

"Ms Chernova remains sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of three years and eight months, beginning on 5 February 2016 and all results achieved by Tatyana Chernova between 15 August 2011 and 22 July 2013 are annulled," the sport's highest tribunal said in a statement.

Chernova was stripped of her 2011 world title in November 2016 for a doping violation, with Britain's Jessica Ennis-Hill awarded the gold medal.