WADA reinstates suspended Mexico laboratory

(Reuters) - Mexico’s suspended anti-doping laboratory has been reinstated after correcting non-conformities, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

The Laboratorio Nacional de Prevencion y Control del Dopaje had its accreditation revoked on Nov. 23 and was prohibited from carrying out any anti-doping activities after failing to comply with international standards.

WADA said it was satisfied the Mexico lab had addressed the issues and could resume testing immediately.

“We would like to commend the Laboratory for the cooperation and hard work that led to this reinstatement,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in a statement.

”We are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group will now continue to monitor the laboratory’s performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA.”