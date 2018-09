Two Russians lose world championships medals over doping

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian athletes Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova have lost three world championships medals after their results were canceled over doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Tatyana Lebedeva of Russia competes in the women's long jump final during the world athletics championships in Berlin August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Lebedeva’s results from August 2008 to August 2010 were canceled, effectively stripping her of the silver medal she won in the long jump at the 2009 world championships.

The results of Abakumova, a javelin thrower, were canceled from August 2008 to August 2012, taking away the gold and bronze medals she won at the 2011 and 2009 worlds, respectively.

Maria Abakumova of Russia celebrates with her national flag after finishing third in the women's javelin throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Both athletes had already been disqualified from the 2008 Beijing Olympics over doping. Abakumova was a silver medalist at those Games, while Lebedeva won silver medals in the long jump and triple jump.

Russia’s athletics federation remains suspended over a 2015 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report outlining evidence of systematic, state-sponsored doping in the sport.

But some Russian athletes have been cleared by the IAAF, the global athletics body, to compete internationally as neutrals if they demonstrate that they train in a doping-free environment.

The AIU was set up last year as part of IAAF’s efforts to separate itself from anti-doping and corruption in the sport.